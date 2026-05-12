Country Kacey Musgraves announces 2027 UK arena tour after surprise Coachella return Kacey Musgraves will return to the UK in February 2027 for her first headline tour there in nearly three years. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kelly Christine Sutton

Kacey Musgraves has confirmed her long‑awaited return to the UK, announcing a run of headline dates for February 2027 that will see her play some of the country’s biggest arenas for the first time in years.

The newly announced dates mark Musgraves’ first UK tour since May 2024, when she brought her Deeper Well World Tour to the region.

The 2027 run will see her step back into full arena mode, with headline shows scheduled in Glasgow on February 22 and Manchester on February 24, followed by a return to OVO Arena Wembley on February 26 - her first performance at the London venue since her 2018 headline appearance there.

An artist presale will take place on May 13 at 10am BST, followed by the general sale on Friday (15.05.26) at the same time.

The UK dates arrive as Musgraves prepares for a major North American run.

Her Middle of Nowhere Arena Tour begins August 20 in Chicago and will take her across the United States through the end of the year.

News of the UK arena dates comes after Musgraves recently dressed up as a giant armadillo to go "undercover" to find her new album.

The 37-year-old singer went into a local Walmart to ask staff if they had Middle of Nowhere in stock, only to be met with a brutal response.

In a video shared on Instagram, an employee replied: "I don't recognise that name."

Musgraves wasn't deterred, and eventually found a display with vinyl copies of her seventh LP, which features collaborations with the likes of Willie Nelson (Uncertain, TX), Miranda Lambert (Horses and Divorces) and Billy Strings (Everybody Wants To Be A Cowboy).

In the promo video, she grabbed a couple of copies and then headed to a Barnes and Noble store, looked up armadillo facts in a children's book, and picked up some more of her own records.

Target was next, but by the end of the video, she appeared on her back as roadkill.

Middle of Nowhere UK Tour Dates:

February 22, 2027 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 24, 2027 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

February 26, 2027 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley