Pop Boy George says his Eurovision run was 'fabulous' despite missing out on the final Boy George has reflected warmly on his Eurovision experience after performing with San Marino’s SENHIT, saying he loved every moment despite not making the final. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Boy George has reflected on his short‑lived Eurovision journey with San Marino, saying he still had a “fabulous” time despite failing to reach the 2026 grand final.

The Culture Club singer made a surprise appearance during the first semi‑final in Vienna on Tuesday (12.05.26), joining San Marino’s entrant SENHIT onstage for a performance of her track Superstar.

Their collaboration became one of the night’s most talked‑about moments, even though the pair were ultimately eliminated.

He also confirmed he's set to reunite with SENHIT onstage again this summer during Culture Club’s show in Milan.

After the result, Boy George thanked fans on X, writing: “If you voted for us, thank you so much, I was sad we didn't get through to the final but my @eurovision experience has been fabulous. I wouldn't take a minute of it back. Thanks to @senhitofficial and the entire San Marino delegation. What a fun bunch. We will perform together in Milan in July. At the @RealCultureClub show. #funk #love #Italy.”

Elsewhere, the semi-finals saw Israel's Noam Bettan make it through.

Despite his performance of Michelle at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle being interrupted by booing and protests, he didn't let it impact his performance.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “The protests were really, really loud, but I focused on the performance.

“I searched with my eyes for the Israeli flags in the crowd. That strengthened me.”

Thanking his supporters, he added: “Thank you to all the people of Israel. Thank you to all the Jews around the world. Thank you for voting for me. I love you. Wow, I had an amazing performance. I enjoyed every moment. See you in the final.”

Boy George was among those to sign an open letter calling on organisers of the event to allow Israel to compete, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania and Poland have also made it through to the final on Saturday (16.05.26).