Metal Iron Maiden legend Nicko McBrain lifts the lid on his wild life in new autobiography Nicko McBrain will release his first-ever autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls!, this October, promising fans a riotous, emotional and deeply personal look inside his life with Iron Maiden. SHARE SHARE Credit: John McMurtrie

Iron Maiden legend Nicko McBrain is stepping out from behind the kit and onto the page, announcing his first-ever autobiography Hello Boys and Girls! - a no‑holds‑barred look at his life in metal, mischief and music.

The book lands October 22, 2026, across hardback, ebook and audio, marking a major moment for one of heavy metal’s most beloved characters.

McBrain joined Maiden in 1982 and quickly became the band’s rhythmic engine, known for his precision, power and the kind of stage presence that made him impossible to ignore.

Before that, he spent years grinding through London’s Soho scene, playing with Streetwalkers, Pat Travers and Trust, and building a reputation as one of the most reliable drummers in the business.

Four decades later, he’s still a fan favourite - and now he’s finally telling the stories only he can tell.

The memoir promises a front‑row seat to the madness: the studio triumphs, the gruelling tours, the backstage chaos and the surreal reality of being part of one of Britain’s biggest musical exports.

It also digs into the emotional side of a career spent at the top - the brotherhood, the belief, and the strange joy of becoming even more adored as the years roll on.

Nicko says he’s thrilled to finally share his journey, offering fans a book packed with decades of memories.

He said: “I'm very excited and honoured to be working with the wonderful HarperNonFiction Team on my very own book full of lots of fun stories, anecdotes and of course my incredible experiences with some of the greatest musicians and performers from the 70s, 80s and beyond! I am blessed to be able to finally share my path to where I am today, in my own words, with the world.”