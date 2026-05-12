R&B/Soul Amy Winehouse talks Back to Black, Mark Ronson and Glastonbury in rediscovered 2007 interview A recently found Contact Music interview highlights Amy Winehouse shortly after the release of Back to Black. SHARE SHARE Amy Winehouse

A newly rediscovered Contact Music archive interview captures Amy Winehouse in 2007, just a few months after the release of her landmark album Back to Black.

The interview, found in the Contact Music archives, sees the late singer reflecting on one of the most defining periods of her career, as Back to Black was turning her into one of the most talked-about artists in British music.

In the clip, Amy speaks about working with Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the two producers behind Back to Black, and reflects on the creative partnerships that helped shape the sound of the record.

Blending soul, jazz, R&B and 1960s girl-group influences, the album would go on to become one of the most celebrated British releases of the 2000s. The London-born musician also talks about Glastonbury and how much she was looking forward to performing at the festival that year.

Her excitement in the interview shows a glimpse of the artist at a major turning point, as she prepared to take her music to even bigger stages. Released in 2006, Back to Black featured some of Amy’s most iconic songs, including Rehab, You Know I’m No Good and Love Is a Losing Game.

The album later helped her win five Grammy Awards and cemented her legacy as one of the most distinctive voices of her generation.

Watch the full Contact Music archive interview with Amy Winehouse on BANG Showbiz’s YouTube channel clicking here.