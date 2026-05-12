Pop Cara Delevingne to launch music career with two debut singles this month Cara Delevingne will release her first solo tracks I Forgot and Out of My Head on May 29 ahead of a run of intimate shows across Europe, the UK and North America. SHARE SHARE Credit: Blair Brown

Cara Delevingne is set to release a pair of debut singles to kick-start her solo music career.

I Forgot and Out of my Head will arrive on May 29, ahead of live dates in Europe, the UK, and North America.

The run will begin on June 1 in Berlin before playing two shows in Barcelona, London, Paris, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn.

June will also see Cara play Primavera Sound Barcelona.

The confirmation of the singles comes after she teased them on social media.

It was also revealed that the 33-year-old model and actress had inked a deal with Warner Music.

Cara shared on Instagram: “Music. It’s forever been my biggest fear and my greatest love.

“I Forgot and Out Of My Head are the first peek inside my stream of consciousness over the last few years. I can’t quite believe we are finally here.”





Cara – who has previously worked with Pharrell Williams on the songs CC The World for Chanel film Reincarnation in 2014 and I Feel Everything in 2017 and contributed vocals to her former girlfriend St Vincent’s 2017 song Pills – first signed a development deal with Spice Girls supremo Simon Fuller when she was just 16.

However, she made the decision to focus on her career as a model before later moving into acting, making her debut with a minor role in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina by Joe Wright.

She later went on to star in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Meanwhile, Cara previously shared how getting sober in 2022 changed her life.

She checked herself into rehab in 2022, and later told ELLE UK that quitting alcohol has “been worth every second.”

She explained: “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

She told PEOPLE in 2026: “Ever since sobriety came into my life, and I’ve been changing in such a big way over the last couple of years, I felt more like a kid than I’ve ever felt in the best way possible.

"I think everyone has their own little insecurity or wound around self-worth and it’s about not fighting that, but loving that part of yourself and working with it. Mistakes, everything involved in what it is to be a human and taking those parts of yourself and just loving them unconditionally. It’s a practice. It’s not easy. It’s not something you ever achieve. You have to work for it every single day.”