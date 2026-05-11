Brocarde unleashes Sloth, a sinisterly powerful addition to her Seven Sins single release Brocarde has released the latest video in her Seven Sins series. SHARE SHARE

Haunting rock singer Brocarde has unveiled the latest video in her Seven Sins series.

The rising rock goddess once again pushes creative boundaries with the announcement of her new concept single Seven Sins, a genre blending release made up of seven mini music videos that combine to form one striking whole. The full single drops on 15 May.

Brocarde previously captured headlines across the globe when she married and later divorced the ghost of a Victorian soldier, who she claims burst into her bedroom in the dead of night. Following a string of TV appearances on This Morning, Say Yes to the Dress and First Dates, she caught the attention of some of rock’s most prolific names. On Friday, she announced a new collaboration with Ray Luzier from Korn.

In a newly revealed video snippet, Brocarde takes on “Sloth” as part of the Seven Sins family.





“I contemplated the notion of sloth, I know for many it means laziness but in terms of relationships I drew parallels to lack of effort and lack of conviction so that’s what inspired those lyrics and the concept.” Brocarde explains. “Sometimes people talk a lot of talk yet struggle to walk the walk, that applies in all areas of life.”

“My personal favourite lyric is satin sheets will smoother ambition, to me that’s quite powerful and hopefully people can interpret that to the wider entertainment industry and draw their own conclusions as to what I’m hinting at,” Brocarde concludes.

Sloth marks the fourth reveal in a week long musical extravaganza, showcasing Brocarde’s creativity and determination to do things differently.

Ray Luzier, who performs drums on the track, has supported the project for several years, drawn to Brocarde’s distinctive artistry and personality.

“I love Brocarde’s unique vocal style and vibe. She moves effortlessly from raw aggression to sweetness, and everything in between. The song arrangements and theatrical elements make it a dynamic and exciting listen. I see great things ahead for her,” says Luzier.

“Seven Sins explores the emotional extremes of a relationship, the phases of love, passion and destruction. Each sin represents a different emotional state, creating a journey through every chamber of the soul. It begins with lust, those first sparks, and follows the arc from falling in love to falling apart. I poured everything I had into this project, and it still leaves you wanting more,” Brocarde explains.

“I was fascinated by how the seven deadly sins manifest in relationships. While writing, I decided to create seven interconnected songs, each inspired by a different sin, with its own musical and lyrical identity. ‘Lust’ felt like the natural starting point, as it’s often the first emotion we experience. The Garden of Eden and the story of temptation perfectly embody that feeling, so I wanted the video to reflect that, tapping into a sense of seduction and danger.”

A new sin will be launched every day on YouTube

8th May – Lust

9th May – Gluttony

10th May – Greed

11th May – Sloth

12th May – Wrath

13th May – Envy

14th May – Pride

15th May – Full video

Seven Sins, featuring Ray Luzier from Korn, is out on 15 May, and her debut album, Good Attendance at Sunday School, will be released on 5 June.

More information on Brocarde’s music and paranormal adventures can be found HERE.