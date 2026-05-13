Rock The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon returns with two new solo tracks Brian Fallon has returned with his first new solo music in over five years, dropping two fresh tracks and announcing a string of intimate live dates. SHARE SHARE Credit: Danny Clinch

Brian Fallon is officially back.

The Gaslight Anthem frontman and New Jersey native has unleashed not one but two brand‑new solo tracks, marking his first original releases in more than half a decade - and he’s celebrating with a handful of tiny, sweat‑box gigs across the US.

Not Bad For New Jersey and Better Before were produced by longtime collaborator Butch Walker at his Nashville studio, with Better Before co‑written alongside Fallon’s friend Donovan Woods.

Fallon said: “Not Bad for New Jersey is my way of celebrating what I do and where I’m from.

“I wrote that song looking back on my life the way you do after almost ending up in a crash - like, ‘How did I make it through that?’ I really could’ve busted myself open somewhere along the way, but somehow I’m still here, and I’m still in one piece.”

What's more, Fallon and his band The Painkillers are hitting the road for a short run of tiny shows, kicking off June 14 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park before heading to Nashville’s The Basement June 16, West Hollywood’s Troubadour June 20, and Chicago’s Reggies’ Rock Club June 22.

Tickets are extremely limited and go on sale Friday (15.05.26).

Before that, Fallon will join Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Chesney and more at Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us on June 4 - a one‑off celebration of 250 years of American music held at Monmouth University’s OceanFirst Bank Center. The sold‑out event lands just days before the opening of the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on June 7.

Stream both tracks HERE.