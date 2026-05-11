Pop Look Mum No Computer says representing the UK at Eurovision 2026 is 'bonkers' Look Mum No Computer has shared how his Eurovision 2026 journey began, from a playful songwriting experiment to a lifelong dream finally becoming real. SHARE SHARE Credit: BBC Pictures

UK Eurovision entrant Look Mum No Computer has opened up about the moment he learned he would be representing the country at the 2026 contest with the madcap Eins Zwei Drei, admitting the news still feels surreal.

Speaking to Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 for a special Eurovision edition of The Rebecca Judd Show, the musician - whose real name is Sam Battle - said the opportunity is something he never expected.

He explained: "Representing the UK for Eurovision in 2026 is... it's mad to be honest, it's bonkers. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be able to represent the UK, getting to play the song Eins Zwei Drei. It's like, it's a dream come true."

Eins Zwei Drei began as a playful experiment while he was touring overseas.

Reflecting on how the song came together, he said he never imagined it would end up being selected.

He continued: "I was on tour in Germany for about two weeks and obviously chatting to a lot of German folk, shaking a lot of hands and it was certainly inspired by that. And then just the idea of writing a song for Eurovision felt like, you know, a song about going on holiday in Europe… when we wrote the song, I thought we're never going to get picked. This is never going to happen because we just had a bit of fun with it. But lo and behold, here I am."

Look Mum No Computer also revealed that Eurovision has been on his radar since he was very young, describing the contest as something he has always wanted to be part of.

He said: "I've always liked the idea of doing Eurovision…I just think it's so individual in what it is, like there's not many other battle of the bands that are on an international level, which is basically what it is. I remember the first memory of Eurovision was when I was five years old and I watched it with my mom and I saw them all in the back room getting all the scoreboard scores going through and I was like I'd love to be in that back room getting the scores. And now I probably will be. I mean, I will be!"

The musician also makes his own unique instruments and tech and has something special in store for the contest.

He teased: "I've built a larger thing [than my usual synthesizer], but there's a multipurpose to it. So there's a bit of a surprise to what the actual synthesizer is doing."

Listen back to the full interview HERE.

Eurovision 2026 takes place from May 12 to 16, 2026 in Vienna, Austria.