Boy George, David Gilmour and Gary Kemp among famous David Bowie fans at You’re Not Alone launch in London Boy George, Sex Pistols Glen Matlock and Paul Cook, Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart and more were among those in attendance at the launch of David Bowie: You're Not Alone in London on Tuesday night (22.04.26). SHARE SHARE





















David Bowie: You're Not Alone is a new immersive show that transforms the Lightroom into a vast canvas of Bowie’s performances, creativity and inner world and features unseen footage of him performing at Earls Court in 1978 and incredible scenes from the rock opera 1974 Diamond Dogs Tour.

A host of famous Bowie fans turned out to be among the first people to get to experience David Bowie: You're Not Alone.

Find out who was there...

Read on...