Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell turned down a role in Almost Famous Jerry Cantrell says one of his "biggest regrets" is turning down a role in Cameron Crowe's 'Almost Famous'. Jerry Cantrell nearly had a role in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film 'Almost Famous'

The 58-year-old musician admits it's one of his "biggest regrets" turning down the part of bass player Larry Fellows in the fictional band Stillwater in the film based on Crowe's experience as a Rolling Stone music journalist touring with the biggest rock bands of the ‘70s.

Appearing on 'The Adamantium Podcast', Cantrell spilled: “[Crowe] wanted me to be a bass player. One of my biggest regrets is turning Cameron Crowe down for his third consecutive movie. I was in a tough place, and I was also on tour supporting [his 2002 solo album] ‘Degradation Trip’. But I regret it.”

Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek ended up nabbing the part in the acclaimed flick, which also starred the likes of Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, and Frances McDormand, and featured the legendary late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Cantrell – who had cameos in Crowe’s 1992 film ‘Singles’ and 1996’s ‘Jerry Maguire’ - explained that the character was based on Beatle Sir Paul McCartney.

He recalled: “He had the character written where I was a ‘[Paul] McCartney is God’ kind of dude, which he f****** is.

“In a couple of conversations where bass players would come up, I’d come off the top turnbuckle and say, ‘F*** you, McCartney is a god’.”

The coming-of-age movie told the story of high-school boy William Miller (Patrick Fugit) who is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming rock band (Stillwater) as he accompanies them on their concert tour.

‘Almost Famous’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, while the accompanying LP won the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album.

Meanwhile, Neil Young almost made an appearance in the film as Harry Hammond, the estranged father of Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup).

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Crowe spilled: “Neil was going to come backstage in Cleveland with a young wife.”