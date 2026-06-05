Metal Brocarde turns Sunday school lessons into a gothic rock nightmare on new album Brocarde revisits her religious roots on gothic debut album Good Attendance At Sunday School. SHARE SHARE

Brocarde is opening the doors to her darkest and most personal project yet with the release of her haunting debut album.

The gothic rocker has built a career on ghost stories, horror-fuelled theatrics and supernatural encounters, but her first full-length record is rooted in a far more unexpected place - her childhood Sundays spent learning Bible stories.

Released today, Good Attendance At Sunday School draws heavily on the religious themes, storytelling and symbolism that captured Brocarde's imagination as a child, transforming them into a sprawling gothic journey through love, loss, identity and the supernatural.

Speaking to Contact Music, she said: “As it’s my first album it really feels like a bit of a storybook of my life so far, and going back to those childhood years that sparked my imagination and interest in storytelling. I did, believe it or not have good attendance at Sunday school, and they gifted my a children’s bible, I loved the stories and found it fascinating how so many people have a faith in something that ultimately can’t be proven, like a blind faith and as a lot of the songs have biblical themes and concepts it felt appropriate.”





The album showcases the theatrical approach that has become Brocarde's trademark, blending gothic rock, metal, opera and cinematic storytelling into a collection of songs designed to transport listeners into a hell dimension.

She said: “I’m quite theatrical, I started my career in theatre and even sang opera when I was young. I loved songs like bohemian rhapsody and phantom of the opera, those songs are a whole journey and I wanted my record to feel like a journey through different genres. I basically orchestrate my emotions, I don’t have a rule book, I try to match sounds to my emotions. I want to make people feel something or transport them someone else.”

While the album features drumming from Korn's Ray Luzier, Brocarde says the record was already fully formed before the collaboration began.

She said: “Honestly not really, the songs were written and complete before I met Ray, he has however contributed great drums and I’m thankful for his support and involvement on the record.”

Brocarde first gained worldwide attention after marrying the ghost of a Victorian soldier before later divorcing him through an exorcism. Since then, she has become known for her paranormal investigations, haunted adventures and increasingly ambitious musical releases.

Now, with Good Attendance At Sunday School, she is inviting listeners into what may be her most revealing story yet. One where childhood faith, gothic fantasy and real-life experiences collide in spectacular fashion.

She said: “I can’t wait bring these songs to life, ive always imagined it to be a dark theatrical horror movie and not just a gig. The enormity of what I see in my mind verses what I can pull off as an independent artist is potentially challenging.”

Good Attendance At Sunday School tracklist:

01 Identity Theft

02 Feed My Soul ft. Ray Luzier

03 Last Supper

04 Haunted

05 F*ck You Anthem

06 Pandora’s Box

07 Seven Sins ft. Ray Luzier

08 F.E.M.I.N.I.S.T

09 Blank Pages