Rock WATCH: Brocarde unveils Seven Sins video Rising rock goddess Brocarde, who once married and divorced a ghost, has unveiled the music video for her latest single Seven Sins. SHARE SHARE Brocarde has unveiled the music video for Seven Sins

Rising rock goddess Brocarde has unveiled the music video for her new single Seven Sins.

Following seven consecutive days of teasing the video one sin at a time – culminating with Pride, the full music video for Seven Sins, featuring drummer Ray Luzier, is not out.

Brocarde explained: "Pride for me is the concluding part of the Seven Sins story. It's the final chapter of the seven sins story so I felt it appropriate to film it surrounded by books in a library setting.

"Our story is all we have to create, life is a journey that binds our fate."

In the concluding installment of Brocarde's Seven Sins extravaganza, the artist sits effortlessly in a ball gown as anticipation grows for what lies ahead on her remarkable journey.

With her debut album fast approaching, the future already feels written.





Brocarde – who famously married and divorced a ghost – is making waves in the music business with her unique and imaginative songwriting approach, with rock heavyweights such as Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.

Korn musician Ray Luzier, who plays drums on Seven Sins, has supported Brocarde for many years and described how he was blown away by her distinctive music and personality.

He said: "I love Brocarde's very unique vocal style and vibe... she has mass aggression to sweetness and everything in between in her voice!

"The very interesting song arrangements and theatrical elements make the whole package a dynamic, fun adventure to listen to. I see great things ahead for her!"

The first sin from the Seven Sins concept, Lust, shows Brocarde seductively clutching a snake as she wears a scarlet dress in her own Garden of Eden set.

The artist, who described the track as a manifestation of how the seven deadly sins reveal themselves in personal relationships, explained that lust is always the first sin to strike.

Brocarde said: "Seven Sins is about the seven deadly sins of a relationship, the phases of love and passion, how somebody can provoke every emotion that you have to give.

"Each sin is represented with a different energy and emotion state, it's supposed to be a journey through every chamber of your soul. The journey starts with lust and captures those few magical sparks of love, from falling to falling out, I poured every emotion I had into it and it still somehow leaves you yearning for more."

She continued: "I was so inspired by the idea of the seven deadly sins and how they can manifest themselves in personal relationships.

"When I was writing the song I came up with the idea to create seven songs in one, each inspired by one of the seven deadly sins. Each sin has a separate musical and lyric feeling.

"I feel like lust was a good place to start as it's often the first emotion that we experience in relationships. The Garden of Eden and that story of temptation, for me, represents lust perfectly. So when I filmed my music video I wanted to channel my inner temptress and be surrounded by a set that represented Eden."

Seven Sins is out now and Brocarde's debut album, Good Attendance at Sunday School, will be released on June 5.

More information on Brocarde's music and paranormal adventures can be found at Brocarde.com.



