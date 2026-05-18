Pop Prince’s bands to reunite as star‑studded Celebration of Life marks 10 years since his death A major reunion of Prince’s former bands will headline this year’s Celebration of Life as fans gather in Minneapolis to honour the music icon a decade after his passing. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Prince fans will descend on Minneapolis this June as Paisley Park prepares to host one of its biggest tributes yet - a five‑day Celebration of Life marking the 10th anniversary of the music legend’s death.

Running from June 3 to 7, the event will take place across Prince’s famed estate and venues throughout downtown Minneapolis, bringing together collaborators, protégés and fans from around the world.

The centrepiece of the anniversary is a rare reunion of The Revolution and The New Power Generation, the two bands that defined Prince’s most influential eras.

Members including Bobby Z, Lisa Coleman, Morris Hayes, Tony M, Levi Seacer, Sonny T, Queen Cora Coleman, Cassandra O’Neal, Greg Boyer, Mike Phillips, Kenni Holmen, Liv Warfield, Ashley Tamar and The Twins will share the stage on June 5 at The Armory.

They’ll be joined by a stacked lineup featuring Morris Day, Miguel, Tevin Campbell, Bilal, Kat Graham, Sounds of Blackness and more.

The celebrations begin on June 3, with Chaka Khan performing alongside DJ Lenka Paris at the legendary First Avenue - the venue immortalised in Purple Rain.

On June 4, Warfield, DJ Rashida, Ashley Tamar and special guests will host a late‑night party and jam session at Club 3121, promising surprise appearances and deep‑cut Prince tributes.

Prince’s former manager L. Londell McMillan said the anniversary is about more than music.

He said: “This year’s Celebration honours Prince’s extraordinary musical genius yet more importantly, it honours his spirit, humanity, and love that defined his life.

“Ten years later, his music continues to unite people across generations and around the world, but what feels especially important right now is creating space for community, healing, joy, and reflection — values Prince carried with him every day.”

Alongside the live performances, the festival will showcase unreleased music from Prince’s vault, rare archival concert footage and a spotlight on his philanthropic work.

One of the first vault releases tied to the anniversary is Prince’s original 1991 recording of With This Tear, newly mixed and unveiled for the first time.

Celine Dion - who recorded the song for her 1992 album after Prince gifted it to her - said hearing his version “feels truly special."

She added: “I have carried this song with me for so many years.”