Pop Prince’s estate drops never‑heard track originally given to Celine Dion A lost Prince recording of With This Tear has finally been released ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jeff Katz

Prince fans have been given a rare treat after the late music icon’s estate unveiled a previously unheard version of With This Tear — a song he wrote more than 30 years ago and handed to Celine Dion instead of releasing himself.

The track, newly issued through NPG Records and Legacy Recordings, features Prince’s own stripped‑back performance, recorded at Paisley Park in November 1991 and left in the vault ever since.

While Dion included her version on her 1992 self‑titled album, Prince’s original take never saw the light of day until now.

The fresh release has been updated with a new mix by Grammy‑nominated producer Chris James, who has worked extensively on Prince‑related projects.

The track is said to be part of a wider push by the Prince Estate to open up more of the star’s huge archive of unreleased material.

The song arrives just as fans mark ten years since Prince’s death.

The Purple One passed away on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57, from an accidental fentanyl overdose.



