Pop This is what Justin Timberlake said about Justin Bieber's early Cry Me a River cover Justin Timberlake has shared a heartfelt message of support for Justin Bieber after the singer performed a live duet with his younger self. SHARE SHARE Credit: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has sent a heartfelt message to Justin Bieber after the star revisited his early Cry Me a River cover during his Coachella set.

Posting on Instagram, Timberlake told Bieber he should be “proud” of his journey as he shared a message of support alongside a clip of the pair meeting years ago.

He penned: "I know this has been a long road. And I know it’s not always a smooth ride. I’m proud of you - and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber."

Timberlake also uploaded footage from Bieber’s Saturday show, where the singer introduced the song by recalling how he grew up listening to Timberlake.

As he spoke, a large screen behind him played his 2008 YouTube cover of Cry Me a River, filmed when he was a teenager.

Bieber joked that his “guitar was out of tune” before turning to face the screen and singing in harmony with his younger self.

The moment ended just before the pre‑chorus, with the crowd reacting as the two versions of Bieber blended together.

The original cover — still live on Bieber’s YouTube channel — was first posted in February 2008 and was one of the clips that helped launch his career.



