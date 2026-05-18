Country Lainey Wilson glad to have 'found a window' in busy work schedule to marry Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Lainey Wilson needed to find a "window" to squeeze in time to get married amid her busy touring schedule. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Lainey Wilson squeezed in a fairytale wedding between tour dates after desperately searching for a “window” in her packed schedule to finally marry fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

The country superstar tied the knot with the former NFL player on May 10 at The Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, just weeks after storming the stage at California’s Stagecoach Festival on April 25.

Now, the Heart Like a Truck singer has opened up about the whirlwind planning behind the romantic ceremony and admitted fitting in the wedding around her hectic career was no easy task.

Speaking to People magazine, Lainey Wilson said: “[I'm] always just trying to keep my head screwed on straight.

“I was like, we gotta find a window.

“I'm like, as long as I got my phone, my keys, my wallet, my man, I'm good.”

The 33-year-old singer made a dramatic entrance to the ceremony in a white horse-drawn carriage before walking down the aisle in a custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown and veil.

Lainey later described the breathtaking outfit as her “dream dress” and joked it marked a major personal milestone.

She told Vogue: “Feeling royal and confident in my dream dress and veil, made by the incredible Oscar de la Renta team.

“First time wearing a dress and I caught the perfect breeze to show it off! Shout out to my amazing stylist, Ali Mandelkorn, for bringing this vision to life with Oscar de la Renta.”

The gown featured delicate Japanese cherry blossom detailing throughout the design, something Lainey said carried a special meaning for the couple.

She explained: “The cherry blossom represents living in the moment, and that's exactly what we did.”

The ceremony itself took place at the foot of a waterfall, creating what the singer described as a magical atmosphere.

Lainey recalled: “You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze. I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar ...

“I have never seen Duck smile as big as he did then. It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say ‘I do!’”

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds walked back down the aisle to RAYE’s song Where Is My Husband?

Guests later celebrated inside the cave venue with live music from Rebirth Brass Band, a Cajun feast and an all-night dance party.

Lainey said: “Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night.”

The celebrations ended with the newlyweds driving away in an old white Ford truck through a tunnel of sparklers held by cheering guests.

Lainey and Devlin, 30, first began dating in 2021 before getting engaged earlier this year.