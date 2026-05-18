Pop Kylie Minogue reveals the secret rule that keeps her sane amid life in the spotlight Kylie Minogue has revealed the one strict rule she follows to survive global fame - and how she's happy it is respected by fans. SHARE SHARE Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Minogue has revealed the one strict rule she follows to survive global fame - refusing to share every detail of her private life with the world.

The pop superstar admitted she deliberately keeps “mystery” around herself because exposing everything would leave her struggling to protect her sanity.

Speaking about her life and career ahead of the release of her new Netflix documentary series Kylie, the 57-year-old singer confessed she has never wanted to become the kind of celebrity who reveals absolutely everything.

Kylie Minogue told HELLO! magazine: “I like to keep the mystery. I am not a kind of ‘here it all is…’, I don't think I'll ever be that person.

“And I think for one's own sanity, you need to keep ... I mean, it probably sounds at odds as I’m sitting in front of a documentary poster...”

The Padam Padam hitmaker explained that her fans understand the boundaries she has carefully maintained throughout decades in the public eye.

She said: “I think my audience, in general, know there’s boundaries and are happy to exist with me either reading between the lines or knowing that - you've got my heart, but my common sense holds me back a little bit. And I’m happy with that ratio.”

Kylie’s upcoming documentary also revisits some of the most painful moments of her life, including her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005.

At the time, the singer was forced to cancel her tour and pull out of a planned appearance at Glastonbury Festival after being diagnosed at the age of 36. She later underwent surgery and chemotherapy before receiving the all-clear in 2006.

However, Kylie admitted the experience remains deeply emotional and difficult to fully explain.

She said: “[It was] both cathartic and difficult.

“You know, I'm talking about it from a vantage point where I’m not in that situation now, so my only struggle with that is I can never really tell that whole story because there’s a lot to it and it doesn’t kind of come and go. It’s something you still have to navigate.”

The singer also became emotional while discussing her late former boyfriend Michael Hutchence, whom she dated between 1989 and 1991 before his death in 1997.

Kylie admitted revisiting memories of the INXS singer during filming brought her to tears.

She said: “That was the first time I cried on camera in the interviews.

“I was like ‘uh oh, uh oh, uh oh’, I knew it was gonna happen and here it comes. I didn't think it would be about that conversation.”

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head star added that talking about Michael often makes her feel his presence again.

She said: “When I really think about him and talk about him, I can often just feel his presence and think about that time.”