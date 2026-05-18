Rock Noel Gallagher doubts £375m Sunday Times Rich List fortune: ‘I need to call my accountant’ Noel Gallagher says he’s baffled by the Rich List valuation that puts him and Liam at a combined £375 million following their Oasis reunion. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Noel Gallagher has admitted he’s not convinced The Sunday Times Rich List has got its sums right, despite he and brother Liam officially joining the rankings with a combined estimated fortune of £375 million.

The Oasis stars entered the annual list after their blockbuster Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour reignited global Britpop mania and sent demand for the band’s music soaring.

But Noel says the number being reported doesn’t quite match what’s in his bank account.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live on Friday (15.05.26), Noel was asked about the new Oasis documentary - but he was far more amused by his sudden status as one of Britain’s richest musicians.

He laughed: “I’m more excited to be in the Rich List this morning, let me tell you that."

He then admitted he was sceptical about the figure printed by the Sunday Times.

He said: “I was lying in bed this morning thinking, I better call my accountant because I know for a fact that I haven’t got that much money.”

The Rich List valuation reflects decades of album sales, publishing income, solo projects and the enduring global pull of Oasis classics like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Live Forever.

Even after years of public feuding, the Gallagher brothers remain two of the most commercially successful British artists of their generation, with streaming and licensing deals continuing to fuel their earnings.

Oasis performing in Cardiff in July 2025/Credit: Getty Images





Noel also gave an update on the eagerly-awaited Oasis documentary, which is currently untitled, confirming that neither he nor Liam has seen the final cut yet.

He said: “I still haven’t seen it, me and our kid still haven’t seen it.

“They are still tweaking it, I think they want to get it to a point before they show me and Liam.”

Early viewers have told him the film is unexpectedly emotional.

He said: “People have seen it and say it’s quite an emotional journey [because] a lot of it is to do with fans and stuff.”

The documentary will have a limited theatrical run from September 11, before heading to Hulu and Disney+, and Noel admitted he’s looking forward to watching it - partly because the reunion tour itself was a blur.

He added: “I can’t wait to see it, because I can’t really remember that much about the tour because it was such a whirlwind.”

Noel is currently “mixing the sound for it now at my studio" as the finishing touches are made.

Helmed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, it will include the first joint interview with Liam and Noel in 25 years.