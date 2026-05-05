R&B/Soul R'n'B legends En Vogue set for huge UK comeback with first headline gig in eight years En Vogue are returning to Britain this summer for a one‑off London show. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

En Vogue are heading back to the UK for the first time in eight years — and fans can expect a night packed with the girl‑group’s biggest anthems.

The R'n'B trailblazers will hit London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 22, marking their first UK headline date since 2017.

The trio - Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Maxine Jones - will tear through classics including Don’t Let Go, My Lovin’, Free Your Mind and Whatta Man.

Tickets go on sale May 1, with O2 and artist presales running earlier in the week. For information, head here.

The group — who’ve shifted more than 20 million records and landed a string of chart‑topping R'n'B hits — remain one of the most influential girl groups of all time.

Their slick harmonies, sharp visuals and socially aware lyrics helped shape ’90s R'n'B and paved the way for the next generation.

Formed in Oakland by producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy, En Vogue blended old‑school soul with a hip‑hop edge, creating a sound that dominated radio and MTV.

Original members Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Maxine Jones are still going strong, with major bookings having included the 2025 NBA All‑Star Game and Glastonbury.

More than three decades on, the trio continue to pull in new fans while keeping their legacy alive — and their London return is set to be one of the summer’s standout nostalgia nights.