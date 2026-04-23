Rock MGK fans convinced he’s taking aim at Yungblud and The Osbournes in fiery new track FIX UR FACE MGK has sparked fresh feud rumours after fans claimed his new single FIX UR FACE includes digs at former friend Yungblud and the Osbourne family. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ryan Billings/Everett Collection/Avalon

MGK has kicked off a fresh wave of drama after fans became convinced his new single FIX UR FACE contains not‑so‑subtle jabs at Yungblud and even The Osbournes.

The nu‑metal comeback track — a collaboration with the scene's icon Fred Durst — dropped this week, and it didn’t take long for listeners to start dissecting the lyrics.

Within hours, social media was flooded with theories that mgk - formerly Machine Gun Kelly - was firing shots at his former partner‑in‑chaos Yungblud, with whom he once shared a close friendship and two hit collaborations.

The line causing the biggest stir? “Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws.”

Fans immediately linked the lyric to Yungblud’s early career, which included stints at private schools and a role on Disney’s The Lodge. The speculation only intensified when mgk jumped online to tease: “I see one particular line is going over your heads.”





But that’s not the only moment raising eyebrows.

Another lyric — “And all the oldheads tryna kill the vibe / But rock’s not dead as long as I’m alive” — has been interpreted as a swipe at the Osbourne clan.

Yungblud is famously close to the family, and a 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast saw Kelly and Sharon Osbourne make less‑than‑glowing comments about mgk, with Yungblud staying diplomatically quiet.

Fans have been posting reaction videos, memes and breakdowns ever since, reigniting interest in the pair’s once‑tight bond.

MGK and Yungblud first teamed up in 2019 on I Think I’m Okay and performed it together at Reading Festival, later describing their friendship as “free‑spirited” and “like a union of rock stars”.

What do you think?



