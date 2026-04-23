Electronic Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix collaboration 'nearing release' Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix are finally preparing to release their long‑shelved collaboration, a track they first recorded more than a decade ago. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix’s single recorded 12 years ago is reportedly nearing a release date.

The pair first teamed up back in 2014 and debuted the tune - Rewind, Repeat It - at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami the following year.

However, things have been quiet on the Sheeran/Garrix front until now.

Now, a source has told Britain’s The Sun newspaper that the pair are gearing up to officially release the tune.

The insider said: “Repeat It has taken 12 years to officially see the light of day but finally Ed and Martin’s collaboration is coming out.

“The song has been reworked slightly from the version played at Ultra back in 2015 to make it more radio friendly.”

While it was initially called Rewind, Repeat It, it has now been renamed Repeat It.

And, according to the source, it’s a “classic Ed love song” that’s been set to one of Martin’s epic “dance beats”.

News of the potential release comes after Ed teased fans about the Martin collab 10 years ago, when he wrote on Instagram: “Finished up my very first EDM song with Martin Garrix, brilliant experience, looking forward to you all hearing it.”

Martin fuelled rumours that a release could be in the pipeline back in November last year, when he shared a picture of himself and Ed on his social media pages.

The caption featured a single emoji - of the repeat button - which then sent the pair’s fans into a frenzy.

Ed is currently in the middle of a break from his Loop Tour, but recently opened up about why he chooses to get an hour-long massage after a gig.

Ed told Men's Health magazine: "You just want to go to bed or go for a drink with your mates or whatever, but if you don’t do it, you’re just f****** the next day.

"I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out. So actually having to be in my hotel room … I get the massage and, as soon as the massage is done, I need to go to bed.

"So it’s great for maintaining my voice, maintaining energy and keeping healthy."

Words: Sarah Bull