Indie
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard to release live favourite I'll Let You Finish
Finn Wolfhard will released a live favourite next week.
Finn Wolfhard has teased the release of live favourite, I'll Let You Finish, on April 29.
The 23-year-old actor and musician - who portrays Mike Wheeler on hit Netflix series Stranger Things - will finally make the track available to stream for fans next week.
He shared alongside the cover on Instagram: "I’ll Let You Finish. April 29th. Presave at the link in bio."
Scroll down to check out a live performance of the tune below.
Last year, Wolfhard kick off his music career with his debut album Happy Birthday.
In an interview with Dork, the multi-hyphenate explained that he made the collection after a period of "wallowing".
He said: “I was going through something. I had no idea why I was feeling a certain way, so I just wrote about it. I put the wallowing to good use.”