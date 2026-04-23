Indie Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard to release live favourite I'll Let You Finish Finn Wolfhard will released a live favourite next week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard has teased the release of live favourite, I'll Let You Finish, on April 29.

The 23-year-old actor and musician - who portrays Mike Wheeler on hit Netflix series Stranger Things - will finally make the track available to stream for fans next week.

He shared alongside the cover on Instagram: "I’ll Let You Finish. April 29th. Presave at the link in bio."

Scroll down to check out a live performance of the tune below.

Last year, Wolfhard kick off his music career with his debut album Happy Birthday.

In an interview with Dork, the multi-hyphenate explained that he made the collection after a period of "wallowing".

He said: “I was going through something. I had no idea why I was feeling a certain way, so I just wrote about it. I put the wallowing to good use.”