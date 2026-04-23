Electronic Calvin Harris leads Ibiza’s wild new summer as superclubs turn into giant art galleries Calvin Harris is fronting Ibiza’s most outrageous season yet as the island’s biggest clubs transform into massive art galleries packed with giant sculptures, digital walls and superstar creatives. SHARE SHARE Credit: Julia Edwards/Avalon

Calvin Harris is set to dominate Ibiza once again — but this time he’ll be spinning in venues that look more like blockbuster movie sets than nightclubs.

The island’s biggest party temples — [UNVRS], Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza — are being ripped apart and rebuilt as huge art galleries for a brand‑new season‑long takeover called Culture Collective, with more than 70 global artists turning the clubs into mind‑bending visual playgrounds.

Calvin, who returns to Ushuaïa this summer, will be performing under giant murals, towering sculptures and digital installations stretching more than 70 metres long.

Hï Ibiza has been plastered with 10‑metre‑high murals, a projection‑mapped entrance and a sprawling open‑air gallery featuring work by icons like Sir Michael Craig‑Martin and David LaChapelle.

Culture Collective - DeeKay Motion artwork in Hï Ibiza Gallery





Meanwhile, [UNVRS], crowned the world’s No.1 club in its debut year, now boasts a colossal 68m stone bas‑relief by Portuguese sculptor Vhils, complete with six‑metre‑tall carved faces staring down at clubbers.

The project has been two years in the making, masterminded by W1 Curates’ Mark Dale and The Night League boss Yann Pissenem, who says the venues are now “cultural canvases” rather than just clubs.

On May 8 and 9, the Culture Collective weekend will bring talks, panels and special events featuring names like Remi Kabaka Jr. from Gorillaz and Avatar artist Ricardo Alves — with tickets also granting entry to club nights across all three venues.

The exhibition runs from April 25 to mid‑October, meaning Calvin’s sets will be surrounded by some of the biggest art installations Ibiza has ever seen.

Tickets to the Culture Collective Ibiza art weekend are €150 (£130) and include access to all nine panel talks.

The Ticket also includes entry to Hï Ibiza on May 8 for CamelPhat presents Summer of Love, entry to ANTS Day and Night at both Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS] on May 9.

Head here for tickets.