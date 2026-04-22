Rock Tommy Lee reunites all‑star collaborators for Tommyland Rides Again reissue Tommy Lee has announced Tommyland Rides Again, a newly reworked edition of his 2005 solo album featuring updated mixes, a new bonus track and its first full digital release. SHARE SHARE Credit: Leo Baron

Tommy Lee has brought back the star‑studded cast of collaborators from his 2005 solo album for a newly updated edition titled Tommyland Rides Again.

The original record featured appearances from Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Buckcherry's Butch Walker and others, and the refreshed version, dropping May 22, revisits those sessions with brand‑new mixes created by Lee and Smiley Sean at the drummer’s Dolby Atmos‑certified studio.

The technology has allowed them to rebuild the album with a level of detail that wasn’t possible at the time of its first release.

For the first time, the album will also be available across digital streaming platforms, including an immersive Dolby Atmos mix.

The Mötley Crüe legend said the updated artwork and sound invite listeners to explore his “twisted musical world” two decades after the album’s debut.

To mark the announcement, Lee has released a new version of Good Times (feat. Butch Walker), along with an HD‑upscaled edition of its original music video.





The track previously served as the theme song for his reality series Tommy Lee Goes to College.

The reissue also includes a brand‑new bonus track, Stupid World (feat. Chad Tepper), which will be accompanied by a music video.

Tepper — an alt‑rock artist and former professional skateboarder with a large online following — adds a new voice to the project.

His 2023 single Rockstar Dreams Like Tommy Lee makes the collaboration a fitting full‑circle moment.

Originally released alongside Lee’s book of the same name and his NBC series, Tommyland: The Ride showcased his wide‑ranging musical interests and featured production from Lee and Scott Humphrey. Further details on Tommyland Rides Again are expected soon.