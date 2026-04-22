Rock Foo Fighters' backstage routine includes naps, Lego builds and a pre‑gig cocktail hour Foo Fighters love to build Lego and take naps before a gig. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ritzau Scanpix Denmark/Avalon

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed that the band’s pre‑show routine is far more low‑key than fans might expect.

Grohl said the group - who release their 12th studio album, Your Favourite Toy, on Friday (24.04.26) - often rests before heading on stage, explaining to BBC music correspondent Mark Savage: “We do nap sometimes. Not very rock ’n’ roll, is it?”

He also admitted he regularly spends time building Lego sets on tour, having completed the Eiffel Tower, the White House and “several Harry Potter castles”.

The Nirvana legend said the hobby helps him switch off, adding: “There is something sort of meditative about it. You can just turn your brain off and follow the instructions. It’s like Ikea furniture. I've built a lot of Ikea furniture in my time and you feel so proud.”

However, the mood changes in the final hour before the band performs, when drinks begin to flow backstage.

Grohl said: “Then the laughter gets a little louder, and the music gets a little louder and, just before we walk on stage, we're having the best time of our lives, so we hit the stage with a smile.”

He added that the band’s approach is rooted in authenticity: “It sounds so ridiculous, but to me, that's the most important part. There's no faking it in this band. You get on stage and you have those few hours to do it – and you've got to do it for real.”

Foos' Take Cover Tour includes a stop at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Grohl addressed rumours about bringing local legend, Sir Paul McCartney, out onstage after Macca was joined by Grohl at Glastonbury in 2022.

He said: "Someone asked that this week.

"And then, of course, all the headlines said, 'Dave Grohl has asked Paul to play in Liverpool'.

"I have not asked. I only texted and said, 'Hey, we're playing in your home town'. And he goes, 'You'll love it.'"