Indie The Enemy announce huge 2027 homecoming gig The Enemy will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a massive hometown arena show in Coventry next March. SHARE SHARE Credit: Emilie Cotterill

The Enemy have announced a major hometown celebration for 2027, confirming they will headline Coventry Building Society Arena on March 20 to mark the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough debut We’ll Live And Die In These Towns.

The news follows a huge weekend for the trio, who played to 50,000 fans at Coventry City’s WE ARE BACK: LIVE promotion party in War Memorial Park.

Their newly announced arena date will be their biggest headline show in the city since they sold out the same venue — then the Ricoh Arena — back in 2008.

The band also ticked off a long‑held dream earlier this season when they performed on the pitch ahead of Coventry’s 3–1 win over Sheffield United.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (08.05.26).

Frontman Tom Clarke said the band are expecting an emotional night: “We’re all incredibly excited to return to Coventry Arena in March.

"Last time we headlined that space it was a great night, but this time with the added buzz around Coventry City FC we expect the atmosphere will be even more emotionally charged.

"It has all the ingredients for an unforgettable, once‑in‑a‑lifetime event.”

Released in 2007, We’ll Live And Die In These Towns became a defining moment for The Enemy, hitting Number One, going Platinum and producing hits such as Away From Here and Had Enough. The album launched them onto major festival stages and earned support slots with Oasis and The Rolling Stones, as well as an NME Award.

After several years away, the band reunited in 2022 with their original line‑up of Clarke, bassist Andy Hopkins and drummer Liam Watts. Their comeback gathered pace last year with the acclaimed Social Disguises, their first album in more than a decade.

Head here for ticket information and a list of all shows.