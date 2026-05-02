Pop Mystery illness leaves Zayn Malik’s US tour in chaos Zayn Malik has called off the US dates on his KONNAKOL Tour due to a mystery illness. SHARE SHARE

Zayn Malik’s tour plans have been thrown into chaos after a mystery illness forced him to cancel a string of US dates and scale back shows in the UK.

The 33-year-old singer, who rose to fame in One Direction, had already sparked concern among fans after revealing he had been hospitalised in April.

Now, he has confirmed he is still recovering and has been forced to rethink his upcoming Konnakol Tour schedule.

Sharing an update on Instagram, Zayn said: “To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

The Pillowtalk hitmaker explained that ongoing health concerns meant he had no choice but to reduce the number of shows in the coming months.

He said: “I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

The announcement follows an earlier scare when the singer revealed he had been admitted to hospital with an unspecified condition, prompting him to cancel a number of fan events tied to the release of his latest album Konnakol.

Posting a photo from his hospital bed at the time, Zayn told fans: “To my fans – thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always - been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering.

“Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.”

He also praised the medical team who cared for him during his stay.

Zayn said: “Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z.”

Zayn - who found global success alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson in One Direction - has since carved out a successful solo career, but his latest health setback has left fans waiting to see when he will return to the stage.



