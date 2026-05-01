Rock Is Beyoncé's rock album going to feature a cameo from Stevie Nicks? A newly added clip on Beyoncé’s website has sparked fan theories that her long‑rumoured rock album will feature a cameo from Stevie Nicks. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Beyoncé has sparked a fresh wave of speculation about her next musical era after posting a new video on her official website, prompting fans to believe she may be preparing to release a rock‑influenced album featuring Stevie Nicks.

The newly uploaded clip is taken from the set of Destiny’s Child’s 2001 Bootylicious video, where Nicks made a brief appearance as the group paid tribute to her.

The track famously incorporated elements of her 1982 hit Edge of Seventeen, and the resurfaced footage shows the Fleetwood Mac star praising the trio’s vocals while Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams look on.

The timing of the post has fuelled further discussion, arriving just as reports suggest Beyoncé is planning to share an update on her long‑rumoured rock project at the Met Gala on May 4.

A source quoted in The Sun’s Bizarre column claimed the singer is “days away” from releasing new material, describing the upcoming record as one of her “most progressive and exciting” works to date.

The insider added that fans “do not have long to wait” before Beyoncé reveals what she has been creating.

According to the outlet, the album is said to draw inspiration from the late funk innovator Betty Davis and Prince, both known for their genre‑blending approach and boundary‑pushing artistry.

Combined with the newly shared Stevie Nicks footage, fans believe Beyoncé may be signalling a shift toward a guitar‑driven sound.

With the Met Gala approaching and Beyoncé once again leaning into cryptic visual hints, anticipation around her next release continues to build.

The project is expected to complete the three‑part series that began with 2022’s dance‑focused Renaissance and continued with 2024’s country‑leaning Cowboy Carter.