Pop Olivia Rodrigo announces The Unraveled Tour Olivia Rodrigo has announced The Unraveled Tour – a 65-date global arena run across North America, Europe and the UK in 2026/27. SHARE SHARE Olivia Rodrigo announces The Unraveled Tour / Maya Sarin

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road with The Unraveled Tour, a huge 65-date arena run spanning North America, Europe and the UK in 2026/27.

The tour supports the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy Award-winning artist's upcoming third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due June 12.

The Run tour kicks off September 25, in Hartford, Connecticut, before travelling across major cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris and Milan, before wrapping with a major UK run.

Rodrigo will also stage multiple-night residencies in key markets, including four nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, four nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and four nights at London’s The O2.

She will be joined on select dates by Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice.

Tickets go on sale starting May 5 via American Express presales, followed by general sale on May 7 at 12pm local time via OliviaRodrigo.com and LiveNation.co.uk.

The announcement follows the record-breaking success of Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, which spanned more than 60 cities, sold out 95 shows and drew over 1.4 million fans worldwide. Billboard previously named her Touring Artist of the Year in 2024.

Her upcoming album has already made headlines, with lead single drop dead debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first artist to debut lead singles from all studio albums at No. 1 on the chart.

VIP packages will also be available, offering early entry, lounge access and premium seating.

Rodrigo will also continue her Fund 4 Good initiative, supporting organisations focused on girls’ education, reproductive rights and preventing gender-based violence.

The Unraveled Tour dates 2026-2027:

September 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

September 26 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

October 3 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

October 7 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 12 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

October 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

October 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

October 30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

November 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 15 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

November 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

November 19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

November 20 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

November 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

November 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

December 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 2 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

December 11 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

December 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

December 15 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

December 16 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

December 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

December 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

January 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

January 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

January 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

January 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

March 19 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

March 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

March 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

March 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

April 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

April 2 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

April 5 – London, UK – The O2

April 6 – London, UK – The O2

April 8 – London, UK – The O2

April 9 – London, UK – The O2

April 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

April 27 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Dome

April 28 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Dome

May 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

May 2 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi