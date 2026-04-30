Pop
Olivia Rodrigo announces The Unraveled Tour
Olivia Rodrigo has announced The Unraveled Tour – a 65-date global arena run across North America, Europe and the UK in 2026/27.
Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road with The Unraveled Tour, a huge 65-date arena run spanning North America, Europe and the UK in 2026/27.
The tour supports the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy Award-winning artist's upcoming third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due June 12.
The Run tour kicks off September 25, in Hartford, Connecticut, before travelling across major cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas, Stockholm, Paris and Milan, before wrapping with a major UK run.
Rodrigo will also stage multiple-night residencies in key markets, including four nights at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, four nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and four nights at London’s The O2.
She will be joined on select dates by Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice.
Tickets go on sale starting May 5 via American Express presales, followed by general sale on May 7 at 12pm local time via OliviaRodrigo.com and LiveNation.co.uk.
The announcement follows the record-breaking success of Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, which spanned more than 60 cities, sold out 95 shows and drew over 1.4 million fans worldwide. Billboard previously named her Touring Artist of the Year in 2024.
Her upcoming album has already made headlines, with lead single drop dead debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first artist to debut lead singles from all studio albums at No. 1 on the chart.
VIP packages will also be available, offering early entry, lounge access and premium seating.
Rodrigo will also continue her Fund 4 Good initiative, supporting organisations focused on girls’ education, reproductive rights and preventing gender-based violence.
The Unraveled Tour dates 2026-2027:
September 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
September 26 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
October 3 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
October 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
October 7 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 12 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
October 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
October 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
October 30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
November 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
November 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
November 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
November 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
November 15 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
November 16 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
November 19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
November 20 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
November 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
November 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
December 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
December 2 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
December 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
December 8 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
December 11 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
December 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
December 15 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
December 16 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
December 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
December 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
January 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
January 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
January 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
January 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
February 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
February 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
March 19 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
March 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
March 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
March 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
April 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
April 2 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
April 5 – London, UK – The O2
April 6 – London, UK – The O2
April 8 – London, UK – The O2
April 9 – London, UK – The O2
April 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
April 27 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Dome
April 28 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Dome
May 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
May 2 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi