Country Tucker Wetmore’s singalong country anthems delight thousands on second night of London residency Tucker Wetmore cemented his fast‑rising star status in London as more than 2,000 fans packed into a sold‑out Kentish Town Forum to watch him deliver a high‑energy, hit‑filled set on the second night of his three‑show run. SHARE SHARE Credit: Chase Foster

One of country music’s fastest-rising stars continued his London takeover on Wednesday evening (29.04.26).

Performing for more than 2,000 fans at the second of his three sold-out O2 Kentish Town Forum shows, Tucker Wetmore proved why he’s among the biggest names on the scene right now.

Having made light work of The O2 Arena during C2C Festival last March, the Nashville-based artist’s return to the capital – as part of The Brunette World Tour – was much-welcome.

And so it proved: across an hour and 20 minutes, the large crowd rallied to sing his viral hits including opener Proving Me Right, as well as Wind Up Missin’ You and Wine Into Whiskey.

Sporting a trucker cap, tight white shirt and even tighter blue jeans, the Billboard-charting musician demonstrated natural charisma and showmanship from start to finish.

Later cracking jokes, playing the keys one-handed and unleashing some great covers of honky tonk classics, he was equally adept at stripping things back.

Alongside an acoustic-guitar-led seated section with his bandmates, he frequently thanked everyone for helping to make his dreams come true.

“I have worked a large majority of my life for moments like this one,” he said humbly, going on to share how he once felt anxious about performing.

You’d hardly tell now: his newer material – including the hook-heavy summer-ready Sunburn and two unreleased songs from his upcoming second album – were received as positively as his streaming smashes.

With anthems as big as Bad Luck Looks Good On Me, and a formidable live band to boot, it’s easy to picture Wetmore headlining venues triple this size very soon.

Surely, a Wembley Arena debut is around the corner.

Rating: 4/5