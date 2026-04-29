Pop Taylor Swift shuts down feud rumours as she calls Jack Antonoff ‘one of my best friends’ Taylor Swift has dismissed talk of a rift with Jack Antonoff, praising their friendship and creative bond while both addressed their long‑running collaboration. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has put an end to speculation that she and Jack Antonoff have fallen out, insisting their partnership is as strong as ever.

The pair first worked together on the pop idol's 2014 LP 1989 and have teamed up many times since, but the studio wizard and Bleachers frontman didn't work on her most recent LP, 2025's The Life of a Showgirl.

His absence from the project, for which she recruited pop pioneers Max Martin and Shellback, prompted rumours that the pair might have grew apart - but both artists have dispelled the hearsay.

Speaking to The New York Times, Swift said: “Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine and one of my best friends.”

She went on to describe the unique creative space they’ve built together, explaining: “We established this thing that we love to do, and we call it the rant bridge.

"It’s basically like stream of consciousness, endless pouring-out of emotion, intrusive thoughts, blended with metaphor, with discussion, with shouting.

"You want this rant bridge to feel the most intense of what that feeling is that you’re trying to establish over the course of the song, and you want it to be kind of a crescendo.”

Antonoff also addressed their working relationship the same day (28.04.26), appearing on The Howard Stern Show and admitting their long‑term collaboration is unusual in the industry.

He said: “I don’t think it’s normal to have the same collaborators over and over, and when I’ve had it with people, I think it’s a weird miracle.”

He added: “I only feel grateful for the work that has happened. Maybe it’s only because I write my own songs and sing them, but I understand that need to have different collaborators and jump around.”



