Pop Billie Eilish opens up on pressure on women and reveals she’d warn her younger self to stop dieting so young Billie Eilish opened up at her London premiere about industry pressure, fan support, childhood struggles and letting cameras capture her most vulnerable moments. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Billie Eilish hit Leicester Square for the London premiere of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour In 3D, and the singer used her time on the red carpet to speak candidly about the pressure women still face in the industry.

Asked by Sky News if it’s “ever gonna get easier for women?”, Billie didn’t hesitate.

She said: “I hope so, I sure hope so.

“But, you know, all I can do is try and share my thoughts and my feelings.”

The reporter then pressed her on whether she still finds it difficult to shake off that pressure — and Billie agreed instantly.

She said: “It’s really hard.

“I feel like the support of them (her fans) has made it all so much easier, because we are all this little family and we all have the same beliefs and I feel very supported by them, obviously, in every way, but I feel that's one thing where we're all, like, all girls' girls together, and we're all working and fighting for each other all the time.

"I see that in them all the time.”





Billie also shared the advice she’d give her younger self: worry less and don't diet.

She said: “Wow.

I don't know.

My younger self, I would say, take it easy on yourself.

"Don't worry such much.

"It's inevitable to worry so much.

"I guess, be patient and be kind to yourself, and stop going on diets at 11.

That's what I would say.”

She went on to discuss the documentary cameras capturing her most vulnerable moments on tour — something she insists wasn’t as intimidating as it sounds.

Billie said: “You know, it was not really.

“I think it seemed more daunting than it was.

But, because Jim [director, James Cameron] believed in the process so much, I felt like [he] really wanted it to be genuine and wanted it to be exactly what it already was, what the tour already was, I felt like a real sense of support.

"I didn't feel like I had to perform at all, like for the camera.

"I just felt believed in, and that's all I needed.

"I wasn't worried, it was just magical.”