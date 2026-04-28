Rock Liam Gallagher blasts Manics and Suede: 'Dress like estate agents!' Liam Gallagher has taken aim at Manic Street Preachers and Suede on social media after fans asked for his reaction to their newly announced joint tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has sparked fresh band‑to‑band drama after dismissing both Manic Street Preachers and Suede when fans asked him on X what he made of their upcoming co‑headline tour.

His response was blunt: “F*** them.”

When another follower pushed him further, Gallagher doubled down, writing: “Both s*** and lack attitude, swagger and style.”

He later took a swipe at their image too, adding: “Dress like estate agents and if they want bring it f****ng on.”

Gallagher’s comments arrive despite the long‑running history between Oasis and the Manics.





Manic Street Preachers at the 2017 Q Awards / Credit: FAMOUS





The Welsh band supported Oasis during their first stadium shows in Manchester in 1996, and later joined them at Balloch Castle and the landmark Knebworth concerts the same year.

They also toured together in the US before Oasis abruptly pulled the plug on the run.

This isn’t the first time Gallagher has taken aim at Suede either.

Ahead of the Oasis reunion last year, a fan asked whether Suede might join the line‑up — prompting him to shut the idea down immediately.

He replied at the time: “Not happening ... too cocky esp[ecially] that singer [Brett Anderson]."

Anderson has previously distanced Suede from the Britpop label, describing the ’90s movement as a “laddish, distasteful, misogynistic, nationalistic cartoon” in a 2019 interview.

Asked whether he once referred to Oasis as “the singing plumbers”, Anderson admitted to BBC Hardtalk: “Well you know, I might have said that 25 years ago, but I’m not going to try and justify things I said a long, long time ago.”

Suede at the 2010 Q Awards / Credit: AVALON





Gallagher fired back then too, writing: “Check this s*** out regarding this Britpop nonsense. I hear Burt out of Suede has said it was very laddish. See I disagree, I thought it was the opposite – I thought it was very BLOUSEY, which is why I distanced myself from it. LG x.”

He also argued that “The Verve p***** all over Suede”, insisting that both The Verve and Oasis operated “on a different cloud” during the Britpop era.

Gallagher added: “If it wasn’t for Britpop you’d never have heard of Suede. That’s my problem a lot of those bands it helped.”

The Mancis and Suede's double headliner kicks off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 28 before rolling through Leeds, Manchester’s Co‑op Live, a two‑night stop in Cardiff, London’s O2, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bournemouth.