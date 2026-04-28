Pop Billie Eilish denies feud with Finneas, confirms new album is 'halfway done' Billie Eilish has poured cold water on speculation surrounding her relationship with brother Finneas. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty

Billie Eilish denies feud with brother and collaborator Finneas.

The Lunch hitmaker, 24, has insisted she and her older sibling, 28, have squabbles all the time, but they soon fizzle out.

Addressing the speculation, she told ELLE: “I heard somebody say, ‘Did you guys hear Finneas and Billie had a falling-out?’

“Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling-out, ever in our lives.

"We’ll get in the biggest f****** fight you’ve ever heard of in your life … and five minutes later, we’re back, laughing and making music. It’s sibling s***. "

Eilish insisted Finneas is instrumental to her music making.

She added: "There’s nothing else in the world like sibling relationships … If I never saw Finneas at all, I might literally never make a song again … But how do we move on and have separate lives?”

Eilish confessed that when they were younger, she could be "very grumpy, bitchy, let's say" - but she's "not like that anymore".

Likewise, Finneas, is "not so brothery".

During the chat, the Grammy winner confirmed that her follow-up to 2024's Hit Me Hard and Soft LP is "halfway" finished

She teased: “Oh yeah! We’re more than halfway [done].”