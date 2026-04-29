The King of Pop's complicated legacy: A timeline of the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson Are you aware of the sexual abuse allegations made against Michael Jackson? SHARE SHARE











The new Michael Jackson biopic has enjoyed a superb opening at the box office but Michael ﻿has faced some criticism over its failure to address the allegations of child sexual abuse against the late star, who consistently denied them during his lifetime.

The allegations against Jackson – outlined in this gallery – have led to his reputation being tarnished in the eyes of some, with the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland prompting discussions about separating the artist from their actions.

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