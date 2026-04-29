The King of Pop's complicated legacy: A timeline of the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson
Are you aware of the sexual abuse allegations made against Michael Jackson?
The new Michael Jackson biopic has enjoyed a superb opening at the box office but Michael has faced some criticism over its failure to address the allegations of child sexual abuse against the late star, who consistently denied them during his lifetime.
The allegations against Jackson – outlined in this gallery – have led to his reputation being tarnished in the eyes of some, with the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland prompting discussions about separating the artist from their actions.