The King of Pop's complicated legacy: A timeline of the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson

Are you aware of the sexual abuse allegations made against Michael Jackson?

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By Joe Graber

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 10:00 AM

By Joe Graber

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 10:00 AM

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Jacko Allegations

The new Michael Jackson biopic has enjoyed a superb opening at the box office but Michael ﻿has faced some criticism over its failure to address the allegations of child sexual abuse against the late star, who consistently denied them during his lifetime.

The allegations against Jackson – outlined in this gallery – have led to his reputation being tarnished in the eyes of some, with the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland prompting discussions about separating the artist from their actions.

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