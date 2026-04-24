Interview: What happened when David Bowie met Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie? Contact Music spoke with Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie at the launch of new immersive show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone at the Lightroom in London and he told us what it was like to meet the rock icon and what the “coolest thing he ever did” was. SHARE SHARE

Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie was among the famous Bowie fans who turned out for the launch of new show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone at the Lightbox in London.



