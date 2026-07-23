Pop Katy Perry's Lifetimes concert film is heading to cinemas across the globe Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris hits cinemas worldwide this September, giving fans a big‑screen version of her record‑breaking global tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris is heading to cinemas worldwide.

The film was shot over two sold-out nights at Accor Arena in Paris, France, during Perry's Lifetimes Tour last November.

It premiered last month at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Content Acquisitions and Programming, Trafalgar Releasing, said: “Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ was larger than life and this film captures every ounce of the concert - reimagined to feel as if you’re at a tour stop.

“This cinema release gives new and returning KatyCats - a chance to experience the moment, the way it was meant to be seen - with other fans, on the biggest screen possible.”

Director Daniel E. Catullo III says the film is Perry’s “love letter” to fans, capturing the scale and emotion of her record‑breaking Lifetimes Tour.

He said: “We’re thrilled to bring this one‑of‑a‑kind experience to KatyCats around the world.

“More than a million fans experienced this tour live, and now millions more will have the opportunity to see it like never before on the big screen. The world premiere at the Tribeca Festival was electrifying, with Katy, her dancers, musicians and fans singing and dancing together throughout the screening.

“The response to the film has been extraordinary, and we’re excited to share this unforgettable concert experience with audiences everywhere. It’s Katy’s love letter to her fans.”

The Lifetimes Tour became one of Perry’s biggest global undertakings, stretching across 91 shows and drawing more than a million fans. By the time the run closed in Abu Dhabi - eight months after its launch in Mexico City in April 2025 - the tour had travelled through 23 countries on five continents and pulled in over $134 million in ticket sales.

Along the way, Perry folded in several charitable initiatives. The UK dates supported the Music Venue Trust, generating £81,918 for the organisation, while her US shows raised a further $264,814 for the Firework Foundation.

Tickets go on sale on July 30. Head here www.katyperryconcertfilm.com to sign up for updates.