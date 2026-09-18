Pop George Michael and Pink Floyd lead National Album Day’s Icons‑themed limited‑edition releases National Album Day has confirmed that George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice and Pink Floyd’s Meddle are among the major titles receiving exclusive limited‑edition reissues when the UK‑wide celebration returns on October 17. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

National Album Day has unveiled this year’s exclusive limited‑edition releases, with George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice and Pink Floyd’s Meddle among the standout titles being reissued for the Icons‑themed celebration taking place on October 17.

The annual event returns with a mix of classic albums and fresh pressings available through physical and online retailers across the UK.

Alongside George Michael and Pink Floyd, the Icons theme brings a broad sweep of legendary names: Aretha Franklin’s Aretha’s Gold, Bruce Dickinson’s Accident of Birth, Bryan Ferry’s Boys and Girls, Annie Lennox’s Bare, Dire Straits’ On Every Street, New Order’s Brotherhood, Sophie Ellis‑Bextor’s The Song Diaries, Kirsty MacColl’s Desperate Character, The Damned’s Not Like Everyone Else, Paris Paloma’s Cacophony, M People’s Elegant Slumming, Emeli Sandé’s Our Version Of Events, Janis Joplin’s Pearl, and more.

A wide range of collectable titles - many pressed on limited‑edition coloured vinyl - are being released. Highlights include a reissue of Listen Without Prejudice, the 40th anniversary edition of Get Close by Pretenders, Elbow’s Asleep In The Back (25th anniversary), Goldie’s Timeless, Sade’s Lovers Rock, The Who’s 60th anniversary edition of My Generation, and Phil Collins’ 30th anniversary release of Dance Into The Light. Suede’s Coming Up arrives in a special Zoetrope format, while Bob Dylan’s Desire and Billy Joel’s Turnstiles celebrate their 50th anniversaries with new coloured vinyl editions.

Compilation releases from Trapeze also join the lineup, spotlighting icons across Blues, Country, Doo‑Wop and Rock ’n’ Roll.

Earlier this month, Melanie C was announced as the latest Album Champion, joining PinkPantheress and Max Richter CBE in supporting the cultural significance of the album format.

A spokesperson for National Album Day said: “It’s appropriate that for this year’s edition of National Album Day, which celebrates Icons, we are presenting to fans our strongest‑ever line‑up of album releases and classic reissues, drawn from across all eras and genres.”

The full list of National Album Day titles is below, with more details available HERE.