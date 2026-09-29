Pop Adam Lambert says George Michael’s coming‑out moment was a 'beautiful' act of courage Adam Lambert has praised George Michael’s honesty and confidence during his coming‑out journey, calling it a vital moment for the LGBTQ+ community. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Adam Lambert says George Michael’s coming‑out moment remains one of the most powerful examples of courage he saw as a young queer person.

The 44-year-old singer reflected on the Faith hitmaker's decision to speak openly about his sexuality in 1998, after the star's orientation was forced into the spotlight following his arrest in Beverly Hills. Lambert said Michael’s response set a new standard.

He told PEOPLE: “At that time, I thought he did it with such grace and confidence and didn’t apologize and he owned it." He said Michael’s refusal to back down made a huge impact, adding: “He stood up for himself and he called out the media and everybody else.”

Lambert said the moment helped shape the community: “I just think that was a really important thing for us to see as a community.

“I look back on that very often with pride. I think it’s really, really beautiful that he handled it that way.”

Michael confirmed he was gay in a CNN interview shortly after he was arrested for performing a "lewd act" with another man in a public toilet, saying it felt like “as good of a time as any” to tell the world he was in a relationship with a man. He said he felt “no shame whatsoever,” despite the circumstances.

Lambert also spoke about Michael’s influence on his early love of music: “When I was growing up, him and Michael Jackson were my two male artists that I liked." He praised Michael’s talent, calling him “such a good singer, and a great writer and a great producer.”

Lambert just honoured Michael on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), performing in a tribute alongside Sombr, Teddy Swims, RAYE, MEEK, MNEK and Saint Harison.