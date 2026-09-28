Pop A Nirvana reunion and a big night for the pop girlies: The biggest moments from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards delivered a night packed with historic wins, emotional tributes and headline‑making performances. From Madonna’s star‑studded opener to a long‑awaited reunion, here are the standout moments that defined this year’s ceremony. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper

Madonna teams up with Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx to open the VMAs

The ceremony launched with a three‑way pop collision as Madonna - the most decorated artist of the night with seven wins - led an opening number featuring Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx, who joined the Queen of Pop for their collaborations Bring Your Love and Danceteria.

Kacey Musgraves honours Dolly Parton with a heartfelt tribute

Country star Kacey Musgraves delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments with a tribute to the late Dolly Parton, with the singer performing a moving rendition of I Will Always Love You.

Nirvana reunite more than three decades after their VMA debut

A landmark moment arrived when Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear stepped onto the stage together to accept the Video Vanguard Award. Novoselic paid tribute to late frontman Kurt Cobain, telling the audience: “Kurt was one of one."

He continued: “None us could imagine that our band, our sound, and our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people. But ultimately the music had a life of its own. It charted its own course. Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity, for something real, something uncompromising, something that tells people it’s just okay to ‘come as you are.’ Kurt would love that legacy.”

Lisa makes VMAs history with a solo breakthrough

BLACKPINK star Lisa stepped into a new chapter of her career by becoming the first K‑pop artist to win Best Pop, thanks to her hit Dream with Kentaro Sakaguchi. She followed the win with a high‑impact debut performance of Sawadika, complete with a stylised fight sequence against her dancers. The routine showcased her precision and stamina, marking one of the night’s most visually ambitious numbers.

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Taylor Swift unveils her latest music video live during the show

Taylor Swift used her acceptance speech for the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors to surprise fans with the premiere of her new video, Patient Zero. “Starring my friend Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell,” she announced, before the cinematic visual rolled. The storyline follows Johnson’s character as she experiences the same toxic relationship Swift’s character once endured - culminating in the reveal that Farrell’s character is poisoning her, just as he did Swift when she was Patient Zero.

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Adam Lambert leads a powerhouse tribute to George Michael

Adam Lambert delivered a crowd‑lifting rendition of Freedom ’90, owning the stage in a studded leather jacket. His performance expanded into a full ensemble tribute as MNEK, Saint Harrison and Meek joined him for the second verse, followed by Sombr, Raye and Teddy Swims.