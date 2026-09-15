Electronic Marc Almond wants to wave goodbye to Soft Cell with tribute concert to late bandmate Dave Ball Marc Almond has revealed plans for a final Soft Cell concert which will honour his late bandmate and friend Dave Ball, who died last October at the age of 66. SHARE SHARE

Marc Almond is planning a final Soft Cell concert as a tribute to his late bandmate Dave Ball.

Dave passed away in his sleep on 22 October 2025 just days after finishing work on Soft Cell’s new album Danceteria. His death at 66 followed two years of health of struggles caused by a fractured spine and bouts of pneumonia and sepsis.

Almond wants to perform one final show as Soft Cell to honour Dave’s legacy and play songs from Danceteria before retiring the band name for good.

In an interview with Classic Pop magazine, he said: “I might do a one-off celebration of Soft Cell and Dave in the UK.

"Beyond that, I don't think so. There won't be any new Soft Cell music, ever.

"I feel liberated that I don't feel I have to do Soft Cell anymore. The way it has all ended, it was like letting out one huge breath.”

Soft Cell's Dave and Marc in the '80s /Credit: AVALON





Almond admits Dave’s death has hit him hard, bringing an end to five decades of friendship and songwriting.

Remembering his final conversation with Dave, Marc recalled: "Dave said, 'I've heard the album, and it's great.’ I emailed him back to say I was really happy with it, too. Two days later, Dave had gone.

"Was it unexpected? Not entirely. Was it a shock? That news always is. I felt a lot of strange mixed feelings. I wish he'd stuck around. I was incredibly ... Well, you know ... We'd worked together for nearly 50 years.”

Marc has also spoken about his gratitude at getting to have one "final act" with his friend Dave.

Now Danceteria – which is named after the 1980s New York nightclub, which is also namechecked on Madonna’s new LP Confessions II - is ready to be released on September 25, Almond is working on two new solo records.

The Tainted Love singer has nearly finished work on one album produced and co-written by Barry Adamson and he has teamed up Chris Braide – the former Soft Cell backing singer who has since collaborated with Lana Del Rey and Beyonce - for the other LP.

And Almond says those two releases will be his final ever studio albums, but he will continue to tour.

He revealed: “Barry has played almost everything and it's sounding fantastic. I'm really excited by it. That will be out next year.

"Apart from Dave, Chris is the writer I most enjoy working with. That will be the second of a two-album deal with Cherry Red. After that I'd be happy to end my recording career. It's a struggle for mid-level artists like me, as even going out live is a struggle: it's become so expensive.

"But I'll never give up live stuff. Until I can't do it anymore, I'll go out with a piano until the end of my days.”



