Pop Charli xcx reveals why she finds Jack Black sexy as she strips to underwear for first Playboy cover Charli xcx has landed her first Playboy cover and in it she lets slip one celebrity she has the hots for. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Charli xcx has confessed to having a crush on Jack Black.

The Wink Wink singer has stripped off into racy undergarments for her first cover shoot for Playboy Magazine, and inside the pages, she spilled to her The Moment co-star Kylie Jenner that she finds the Minecraft actor irresistible for this reason.

She told her: “Sure, like, Jack Black’s sexy.

“Yeah, he’s funny. He’s talented. He’s cool. He’s original, you know? I think that makes people sexy when they’re just doing their thing.”

Check out the shoot below...