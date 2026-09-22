Rock The Jesus And Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs announce co-headline tour The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs will tour eight UK cities in January 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs will team up for a UK co‑headline tour early next year.

Both bands are set to appear at eight venues across England and Scotland in January 2027.

The run begins in Leeds on January 19, before moving to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and Brighton, and finishing in London on January 29.

The Jesus and Mary Chain, formed in Scotland by brothers Jim and William Reid, became one of the defining acts of alternative music in the 1980s. Their debut album Psychocandy introduced a blend of distortion, melody and noise that helped shape the shoegaze movement. The group reunited in 2007 and have continued touring, releasing their eighth album Glasgow Eyes in 2024.

The Psychedelic Furs, led by vocalist Richard Butler, emerged from the late‑1970s post‑punk scene. Their 1981 album Talk Talk Talk brought wider attention, while Pretty in Pink became a signature track after its appearance in the 1986 John Hughes film. The band returned from hiatus in the 2000s and released Made of Rain in 2020.

The upcoming UK dates follow a series of joint US shows in 2024, where both groups shared the bill for a co‑headline run.

Tickets will be available from September 25 at 10am HERE.



