K-pop ROSÉ unveils high‑energy new single new trick as part of Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone campaign ROSÉ's new music uses Apple's latest camera technology on the iPhone 18 Pro. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kenneth Cappello

ROSÉ has returned with new trick, an alt‑pop track chosen to front Apple’s newest Shot on iPhone campaign.

The song is described in a press release as "an uptempo dreamy alt-pop anthem that channels the iconic energy of 90s rom-coms, the punk-rock edge of the early aughts, and an unapologetic fun attitude of the modern era."

In a recent interview with VOGUE, ROSÉ called the song “possibly the cutest thing” she and songwriter Amy Allen (Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo), have made together.

She also spoke about continuing to develop new music, saying she’s been exploring “the perfect fine line between the world I want to create” and how that reflects who she is right now as an artist.

The video for new trick comes from director Dave Meyers, whose credits include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.

Shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro, the promo uses Apple’s latest camera technology - including variable aperture control - to capture ROSÉ in bright, energetic scenes that match the track’s upbeat feel.

The release joins a long list of high‑profile Shot on iPhone collaborations, following campaigns with The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga.



