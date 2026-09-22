Pop Taylor Swift fans spot locked webpage as speculation grows over debut re‑recording A new hidden page on Taylor Swift’s official website has sparked fresh theories that her re‑recorded debut album could be nearing release. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans have been thrown into detective mode after a previously unseen page appeared on the singer’s official website on Monday (21.09.26).

The page sits inside the “Read My Letter” area but cannot be opened, immediately sparking speculation about what Swift may be preparing to announce.

The section currently contains Swift’s ownership letter and the track list for The Life of a Showgirl. The sudden arrival of a third, inaccessible page has led followers to revisit Swift’s earlier confirmation that she has already completed work on her re‑recorded debut album. In that letter, Swift wrote that the project was fully finished and would return “when the timing felt right.”

Because of that comment, many fans now believe the locked page could be connected to Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). Others have pointed out that Swift has used online posts to quietly signal major milestones before, including a MySpace update in 2006 confirming her original debut album was complete.

Elsewhere, another fan‑driven idea highlights November 10, after viewers rearranged a cryptic phrase Swift delivered during her recent Emmys appearance into what they believe references her first album and “NOV TEN.” Supporters later noticed that the same date - also the birthday of Swift’s cat Meredith - is marked in her 2026–2027 calendar. It additionally falls on the anniversary of the original Reputation release.

Swift has not commented on the locked page, and there is no official indication that it relates to her debut re‑recording.

The mystery follows an earlier moment in August, when the Empire State Building lit up green and posted “WhaTS happening?” on X. Hours before, a bright green “TS” symbol appeared on a black wall at an unknown location. More versions of the emblem later surfaced in several cities, with fans noting that the typeface does not match any of Swift’s previous album eras. Some linked the colour scheme to Reputation, while others argued it resembles the aesthetic of her 2006 debut.

The Empire State Building has previously acknowledged Swift milestones, including turning orange in 2025 for The Life of a Showgirl and blue in 2026 to mark her wedding to Kelce.



