Pop Mariah Carey is officially defrosting as she confirms 2026 UK Christmastime tour dates Mariah Carey will bring her Christmastime tour to the UK in late 2026, with shows confirmed in Birmingham, London and Manchester before a one‑off date in Malta. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Mariah Carey has confirmed a run of UK dates for her Christmastime tour in 2026, marking a new festive outing from the singer widely known as the Queen of Christmas.

The tour will begin at Utilita Arena Birmingham on November 27, followed by a night at The O2 in London on November 30 and a final UK show at Co‑op Live in Manchester on December 2. Carey will then travel to Malta for a one‑off performance at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, Attard on December 8.

Announcing the dates on social media, Carey wrote: “My Christmastime tour is coming to the UK and Malta! I can’t wait to celebrate with you all!”





Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday, September 25, with pre‑sales scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24.

The tour comes two years after the 30th anniversary of Carey’s multi‑platinum Merry Christmas album, which introduced her now‑iconic seasonal hit All I Want For Christmas Is You and helped cement her annual return to the charts - a moment fans jokingly refer to as her “defrosting” each year.

For ticket information, head HERE.

Mariah Carey’s Christmastime 2026 UK dates:

November 27 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham November 30 – The O2, London

December 2 – Co‑op Live, Manchester