Pop Boy George sparks feud with Ed Sheeran Boy George has insisted he's never been a fan of Ed Sheeran as he calls him out over silence over support act Macklemore's protest. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Boy George has sparked a feud with Ed Sheeran.

Amid calls for Sheeran's Loop Tour support act Macklemore to be dropped from the run after he gave a pro‑Palestinian message at MetLife Stadium on Friday (04.09.26), the Karma Chameleon singer has taken aim at Sheeran for his silence so far and said he's never been a fan of the Shape of You hitmaker.

Responding to a video of Macklemore's speech, George posted to X: "Well @edsheeran will need to back him up very soon or get him off the tour? What is your stance ED? Show us the shape of you?!!!! (sic)"

He later insisted: I have never been an @Edsheeran fan and nothing has changed."

I have never been an @Edsheeran fan and nothing has changed. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 6, 2026





The 43-year-old rapper used the huge platform in East Rutherford, New Jersey to speak directly to the crowd about the conflict before performing his protest track Hind’s Hall.

Introducing the song, Macklemore told fans: “A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine. I said, ‘Free Palestine!’ I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them.”

George, 65, has also come under fire and faced a career fallout after he shared an AI-generated song called We Will Dance Again, which is about the October 7 2023 Hamas attack on Israel’s Nova Music Festival - an assault carried out by Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by multiple governments and responsible for severe harm and loss of life.

George has insisted the song is “pro peace” and said he is “devastated” by the deaths of innocent people in both Israel and Palestine.

He subsequently parted ways with Tony Pontius, who had run his label BGP for several years, after he refused to be involved with releasing the track.

The controversy also affected George’s theatre commitments, with the singer pulling out of playing King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium just days before his run was due to begin.

His manager Paul Kemsley said the decision was made “with the utmost respect” for the production team.

Bandcamp has also blocked George from uploading We Will Dance Again due to its policy on AI‑generated music.







