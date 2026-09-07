Country Taylor Swift breaks down hidden meanings in new Toy Story 5 song I Knew It, I Knew You Taylor Swift has explained the layered symbolism behind several lyrics in her Toy Story 5 track, revealing how she packed multiple ideas into each line to reflect the film’s themes. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has opened up about the lyrical themes in her Toy Story 5 song, discussing the double meanings woven throughout I Knew It, I Knew You.

The megastar has enjoyed watching listeners pull apart the song’s imagery.

During an appearance on iHeartCountry House Party radio over the weekend, she said: “I love that the lyrics of this song are really being delved into by the fans."

Highlighting one line that references the “daze of the blades of the grass in summer", she described the image as a blend of childhood nostalgia and the perspective of the Toy Story characters themselves. “

She said: "I thought of it as like a childhood daze - you look back and you see this sort of blurry, beautiful memory that’s kind of blurry at the edges. But also there’s the added meaning of they’re toys… they can only see up to the height of blades of grass.”

Another lyric mentions “parachutes for the free fall of being younger,” which Swift said carries both a literal and symbolic meaning.

She noted that the line nods to the parachute‑equipped toy soldiers in the Toy Story universe, while also representing the people who help guide you through growing up.

Swift shared: “There’s the actual parachute army toys in Toy Story, as well as symbolically, somebody who helps you grow up, helps your landings be softer."

The Grammy winner explained that writing for a major film required her to compress multiple ideas into short lyrical moments.

She said: “You only have so long in a song to convey and surmise and sum up this entire film that people just watched. Sometimes you’ll try to have a double meaning in a line."

Swift also spoke about Jessie’s influence on the track, saying the character’s emotional arc shaped the song’s tone.

She explained: “I was seeing that she was going through a full‑circle moment as a character… a lot of reunions of old friends, seeing people that you haven’t seen in a while, and kind of forgiving past heartbreak, or whatever, and kind of healing that within yourself."