Rock Oasis ‘want rare desk tapes back’, says sound engineer’s son, as major archive heads to auction A huge cache of Oasis desk recordings is set to go under the hammer next month, though the band are reportedly "unhappy" and keen to reclaim the material. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

A major archive of unheard Oasis recordings is due to be auctioned in October, but the band are reportedly pushing back against the sale.

The collection, assembled by former front‑of‑house engineer Huw Richards, spans concerts, rehearsals and candid exchanges between Noel and Liam Gallagher - material the group are said to want returned.

Richards worked with Oasis from their Definitely Maybe breakthrough through to 2001, capturing shows and backstage audio directly from the desk.

His son, Owain Richards, who is overseeing the sale, told The Times that the band have made their feelings clear.

He said: “They don’t want these tapes to be sold through anyone else.

“They want them back in their possession.”

He added that earlier conversations with Oasis’s management “fizzled away”, leaving the archive in limbo until Littleton Auctions agreed to list it.

The collection, titled The Desk Tapes, includes 63 live recordings and more than 100 hours of rehearsal material, soundchecks and “unfiltered dialogue” between the Gallagher brothers.

Among the most notable items is what is believed to be the only existing recording of the band’s 1996 Loch Lomond performance.

Littleton Auctions confirmed that Oasis have raised concerns but said the sale is proceeding legally.

Managing director Ben Homer told The Independent: “The Oasis camp is aware of the auction and has expressed concerns, which is entirely understandable given the scale and significance of the material. We’re handling everything with full transparency and proper legal process. Our focus is simply on presenting these items responsibly, with verified provenance, and allowing collectors and institutions to engage with an important part of British music history.”

While the tapes themselves can be sold, any commercial use would still require permission from the band, who retain the intellectual property rights.

The lucky purchaser will also get their hands on tour itineraries, original setlists, a band‑played Epiphone guitar, a Kangol Oasis tour parka and a rare pair of Adidas Kegler Super Ostrich trainers gifted to Noel Gallagher.

With a guide price of £1.2 million to £1.6 million, it's clear to see why Oasis would be up riled up.

The sale comes amid heightened interest in the band with 2027 tour news imminent following a series of Easter egg-loaded video teasers, and tonight is the UK premiere of the Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger film about their 2025 reunion.

Check out what went down at the Venice Film Festival premiere HERE.