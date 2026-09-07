Indie Indie legend Jamie T expands UK tour due to demand Jamie T has expanded his December UK tour with three new shows amid his resurgence. SHARE SHARE Credit: Tom Beard

Jamie T has expanded his winter UK tour, confirming additional shows in Birmingham, London and Glasgow for December.

The run now includes second nights at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on December 6 and 7, two dates at London’s revamped Olympia on December 11 and 12, and extra shows at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on December 15 and 17. The tour also visits Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester before wrapping up at the Brighton Centre on December 20.

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Jamie T recently wowed crowds with a last-minute surprise set at Reading and Leeds and made a triumphant return to London Scala after two decades.

The new dates also arrive during a period of reassessment for the singer, who has been increasingly open about the pressures of his career.

Speaking recently to NME, Jamie said he reached a breaking point after his 2023 Finsbury Park headline show, describing a moment where he “felt like something was over” and recognised signs of burnout.

He explained that the last few years have forced him to rethink how he approaches touring and recording.

He said: “I’m still learning how to carry on doing this as a job."

The Sheila hitmaker added that the pace he had kept for most of his career had taken a toll on his mental health, and he's now trying to build a version of the job that feels “safer” and more sustainable.

That shift in perspective shaped his forthcoming album Ghosts (100 Days of Mourning), out October 9.

The record pulls together years of voice memos and unfinished fragments, which Jamie revisited as a way of finally processing parts of his life he had never paused long enough to examine.

He said: “It’s been so fast.

“I don’t think I’d ever really had a minute to think about it.” Completing long‑running ideas, he added, helped him “put things to bed a bit.”

Jamie T's December 2026 tour dates:

December 6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham (extra date)

December 7 – O2 Academy, Birmingham (sold out)

December 8 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

December 11 – Olympia, London (sold out)

December 12 – Olympia, London (extra date)

December 14 – O2 Academy, Leeds (sold out)

December 15 – O2 Academy, Glasgow (sold out)

December 16 – O2 Academy, Glasgow (extra date)

December 18 – Co‑op Live, Manchester

December 20 – Brighton Centre, Brighton